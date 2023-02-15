Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) closed the day trading at $0.17 down -2.60% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0044 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1153567 shares were traded. KRBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1760 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1620.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KRBP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRBP has reached a high of $1.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2102, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3315.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KRBP traded about 1.30M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KRBP traded about 4.2M shares per day. A total of 15.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.52M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KRBP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 603.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 497.41k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.56 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.57, with high estimates of $-0.57 and low estimates of $-0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.15 and $-2.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.15. EPS for the following year is $-2.37, with 1 analysts recommending between $-2.37 and $-2.37.