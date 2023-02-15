ORGN (Origin Materials Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $5.14 in the prior trading day, Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) closed at $5.15, up 0.19%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2345825 shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.93.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ORGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.00 and its Current Ratio is at 23.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 23, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when SIM Boon sold 1,300 shares for $6.05 per share. The transaction valued at 7,866 led to the insider holds 5,033,311 shares of the business.

SIM Boon sold 64,300 shares of ORGN for $389,060 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 5,034,611 shares after completing the transaction at $6.05 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Whaley Nathan S., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 49,563 shares for $6.01 each. As a result, the insider received 297,646 and left with 120,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $7.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 872.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 138.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.96M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 8.23M, compared to 8.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $-0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.19 and $-0.72.