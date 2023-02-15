RUBY (Rubius Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) closed at $0.17 down -7.89% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46025903 shares were traded. RUBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 13, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when CAGNONI PABLO J sold 8,448 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 2,112 led to the insider holds 66,082 shares of the business.

Appelhans Dannielle sold 3,878 shares of RUBY for $970 on Feb 01. The CEO and President now owns 10,385 shares after completing the transaction at $0.25 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, CAGNONI PABLO J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,240 shares for $0.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,745 and left with 74,530 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUBY has reached a high of $6.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2126, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6123.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUBY has traded an average of 1.31M shares per day and 1.07M over the past ten days. A total of 90.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.40M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 2.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.44, while EPS last year was $-0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.56 and $-1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.74. EPS for the following year is $-0.7, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.32 and $-0.98.