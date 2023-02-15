SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) was $5.55 for the day, up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $5.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1377730 shares were traded. SILV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.36.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SILV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SilverCrest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 55.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 300.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILV has reached a high of $10.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.24.

Shares Statistics:

SILV traded an average of 1.49M shares per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 147.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.36M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SILV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.86M with a Short Ratio of 8.93M, compared to 5.48M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.04 and $-0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.51.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $238.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.56M and the low estimate is $196.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,136.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.