Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) was $1.05 for the day, up 1.94% from the previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539721 shares were traded. SPIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0100.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On August 30, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

On April 22, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on April 22, 2022, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Johnson Boyd C. sold 4,400 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 6,688 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Johnson Boyd C. bought 4,400 shares of SPIR for $5,014 on Sep 22. The CLO and Corporate Secretary now owns 4,400 shares after completing the transaction at $1.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPIR has reached a high of $3.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1358, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3114.

Shares Statistics:

SPIR traded an average of 412.81K shares per day over the past three months and 522.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.24M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SPIR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.26M, compared to 4.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 4.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.4 and $-0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.41. EPS for the following year is $-0.31, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $-0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $79.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $81.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.38M, up 87.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180M and the low estimate is $99.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 53.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.