Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) closed the day trading at $2.08 up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $2.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047853 shares were traded. SMMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0400.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SMMT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 12, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when DUGGAN ROBERT W bought 94,849,203 shares for $0.97 per share. The transaction valued at 92,003,727 led to the insider holds 162,532,792 shares of the business.

Zanganeh Maky bought 5,624,702 shares of SMMT for $5,455,961 on Aug 16. The Co-CEO & President now owns 7,061,557 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Zanganeh Maky, who serves as the Co-CEO & President of the company, bought 184,430 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 178,897 and bolstered with 359,969 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 446.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMMT has reached a high of $5.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7270.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SMMT traded about 10.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SMMT traded about 3.01M shares per day. A total of 148.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.08M. Insiders hold about 90.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.29M, compared to 5.04M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 13.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-1.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.17M, down -92.30% from the average estimate.