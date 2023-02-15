The name IMV Inc. (IMV) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) closed at $0.91 down -31.58% from its previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1979376 shares were traded. IMV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8905.

For a deeper understanding of IMV Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 22, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.31.

Over the past 52 weeks, IMV has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5314, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3128.

For the past three months, IMV has traded an average of 553.19K shares per day and 265.77k over the past ten days. A total of 8.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.18M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.76% stake in the company. Shares short for IMV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 614.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 712.16k on Sep 14, 2022.

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.16, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.28 and $-0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.49. EPS for the following year is $-0.47, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.28 and $-0.61.