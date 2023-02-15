There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) can be one of them

The closing price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) was $48.48 for the day, up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $48.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670775 shares were traded. MRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.91.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MRTX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $121 to $53.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Cherrington Julie M sold 2,546 shares for $44.66 per share. The transaction valued at 113,704 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Meek David D. sold 3,179 shares of MRTX for $134,715 on Jan 17. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 61,792 shares after completing the transaction at $42.38 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Christensen Jamie, who serves as the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 2,245 shares for $42.38 each. As a result, the insider received 95,142 and left with 97,878 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 236.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRTX has reached a high of $108.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.63.

Shares Statistics:

MRTX traded an average of 1.98M shares per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.21M. Shares short for MRTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 10.63M with a Short Ratio of 9.54M, compared to 9.88M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.46% and a Short% of Float of 22.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-3.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-3.34 and a low estimate of $-3.92, while EPS last year was $-1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-3.69, with high estimates of $-3.26 and low estimates of $-4.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-13.17 and $-14.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-13.77. EPS for the following year is $-12.65, with 17 analysts recommending between $-6.23 and $-18.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.09M, down -87.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $406M and the low estimate is $24.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,411.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.