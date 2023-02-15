There is a good chance TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $40.10 in the prior trading day, TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) closed at $41.41, up 3.27%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646988 shares were traded. TTGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TTGT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.50 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $57.

On November 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85 to $45.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Kitchens Rebecca sold 750 shares for $49.13 per share. The transaction valued at 36,848 led to the insider holds 17,746 shares of the business.

Noreck Daniel T sold 9,401 shares of TTGT for $396,346 on Nov 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 25,768 shares after completing the transaction at $42.16 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Cotoia Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 5,676 shares for $69.76 each. As a result, the insider received 395,958 and left with 164,745 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TechTarget’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 90.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TTGT has reached a high of $85.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 304.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 490.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.55M. Shares short for TTGT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.15M, compared to 2.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.41% and a Short% of Float of 13.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.6, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.64 and $2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $80.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.9M to a low estimate of $79.2M. As of the current estimate, TechTarget Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.04M, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.4M, an increase of 14.80% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TTGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $313.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $315.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $263.43M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $358.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $364.3M and the low estimate is $353.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.