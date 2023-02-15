There is a good chance Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) closed at $20.06 in the last session, down -1.96% from day before closing price of $20.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 814107 shares were traded. ZNTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZNTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $67.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Gallagher Cam sold 8,501 shares for $19.96 per share. The transaction valued at 169,706 led to the insider holds 491,270 shares of the business.

Bunker Kevin D. sold 6,500 shares of ZNTL for $129,873 on Feb 14. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 865,157 shares after completing the transaction at $19.98 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Epperly Melissa B,, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,227 shares for $19.98 each. As a result, the insider received 104,411 and left with 392,048 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZNTL has reached a high of $53.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZNTL traded on average about 541.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 501.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.72M. Shares short for ZNTL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.87M with a Short Ratio of 7.51M, compared to 5.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.79% and a Short% of Float of 18.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.01 and a low estimate of $-1.41, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.17, with high estimates of $-1 and low estimates of $-1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.63 and $-5.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.88. EPS for the following year is $-4.68, with 10 analysts recommending between $-3.63 and $-6.39.