There Is Still Room For Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) closed the day trading at $13.10 up 3.15% from the previous closing price of $12.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21299458 shares were traded. AFRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AFRM, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $46 previously.

On February 09, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $17.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares for $16.71 per share. The transaction valued at 288,791 led to the insider holds 34,573 shares of the business.

Rabois Keith sold 17,287 shares of AFRM for $158,772 on Jan 03. The Director now owns 51,860 shares after completing the transaction at $9.18 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Rabois Keith, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 17,287 shares for $14.27 each. As a result, the insider received 246,654 and left with 69,147 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has reached a high of $51.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.20.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AFRM traded about 18.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AFRM traded about 28.27M shares per day. A total of 293.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 221.34M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AFRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 38.13M with a Short Ratio of 38.43M, compared to 37.61M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.14% and a Short% of Float of 17.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.27 and a low estimate of $-1.02, while EPS last year was $-1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.78, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.85 and $-3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.91. EPS for the following year is $-2.29, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.47 and $-3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 26.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.