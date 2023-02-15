There Is Still Room For Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) was $7.34 for the day, up 2.09% from the previous closing price of $7.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2547508 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.03.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IOVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $14 from $11 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 70,150 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of IOVA for $65,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 18,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, MCPEAK MERRILL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,100 and bolstered with 238,633 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $18.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.42.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 157.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.56 and a low estimate of $-0.7, while EPS last year was $-0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.66, with high estimates of $-0.52 and low estimates of $-0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.29 and $-2.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.51. EPS for the following year is $-2.41, with 13 analysts recommending between $-1.9 and $-3.15.