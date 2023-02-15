There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB).

As of close of business last night, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock clocked out at $3.48, up 3.26% from its previous closing price of $3.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19146035 shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GRAB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on February 02, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $2.80 from $3.20 previously.

On January 17, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $3.60 to $4.20.

On October 10, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $3.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on October 10, 2022, with a $3 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $6.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4066, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9919.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GRAB traded 17.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 19.4M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.79B. Insiders hold about 27.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 93.35M with a Short Ratio of 94.88M, compared to 93.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.42% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.44 and $-0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.47. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.27 and $-0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $640.66M, up 235.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.54B and the low estimate is $1.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.