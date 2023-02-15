There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

The closing price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) was $15.26 for the day, up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $15.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4393506 shares were traded. PTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.89.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Holcomb James Michael sold 58,335 shares for $18.65 per share. The transaction valued at 1,087,948 led to the insider holds 273,108 shares of the business.

Holcomb James Michael sold 16,666 shares of PTEN for $266,823 on Oct 26. The President-Drilling Subsidiary now owns 331,443 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Holcomb James Michael, who serves as the President-Drilling Subsidiary of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $16.00 each. As a result, the insider received 133,328 and left with 348,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTEN has reached a high of $20.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.86.

Shares Statistics:

PTEN traded an average of 2.57M shares per day over the past three months and 3.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 212.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PTEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 12.25M with a Short Ratio of 14.74M, compared to 8.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.65% and a Short% of Float of 7.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, PTEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $-0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $-0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $742.05M to a low estimate of $678M. As of the current estimate, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $466.49M, an estimated increase of 52.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $734.94M, an increase of 44.30% less than the figure of $52.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $776.96M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $601.1M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 84.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.