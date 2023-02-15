This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD)

As of close of business last night, BuzzFeed Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.65, down -3.51% from its previous closing price of $1.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4236820 shares were traded. BZFD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6215.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BZFD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On August 11, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $2.

On February 04, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on February 04, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when COMCAST CORP sold 1,685,689 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 3,764,986 led to the insider holds 20,032,015 shares of the business.

COMCAST CORP sold 1,729,407 shares of BZFD for $3,887,361 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 21,717,704 shares after completing the transaction at $2.25 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, COMCAST CORP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 1,706,504 shares for $2.27 each. As a result, the insider received 3,875,300 and left with 23,447,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BuzzFeed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZFD has reached a high of $5.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2547, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9400.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BZFD traded 10.62M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.98M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BZFD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 7.12M, compared to 1.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.61. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.27 and $-0.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $94.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.29M to a low estimate of $93.9M. As of the current estimate, BuzzFeed Inc.’s year-ago sales were $90.1M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.23M, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.59M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZFD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $433.13M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $397.56M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $460.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $463.9M and the low estimate is $457.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.