This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

In the latest session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) closed at $10.69 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $10.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6779434 shares were traded. UAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Under Armour Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $11.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UAA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,732 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAA has reached a high of $18.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UAA has traded an average of 7.90M shares per day and 10.24M over the past ten days. A total of 448.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 390.01M. Insiders hold about 0.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UAA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 23.22M with a Short Ratio of 25.57M, compared to 23.5M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.13% and a Short% of Float of 13.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 27 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 27 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.73B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $5.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.