Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Magna International Inc. (MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) closed the day trading at $55.86 down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $55.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1371936 shares were traded. MGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MGA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on February 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $74 from $65 previously.

On January 25, 2023, TD Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $76 to $69.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 09, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $102 to $72.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGA has reached a high of $80.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MGA traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MGA traded about 1.85M shares per day. A total of 287.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.60M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MGA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 4.61M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

MGA’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.80, up from 1.63 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57. The current Payout Ratio is 77.30% for MGA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.16 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.84. EPS for the following year is $8.83, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.85 and $8.14.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $9.31B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.15B to a low estimate of $8.11B. As of the current estimate, Magna International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.08B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.49B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.01B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.65B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.85B and the low estimate is $41.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.