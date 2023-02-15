Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Outset Medical Inc. (OM)

The closing price of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) was $26.74 for the day, down -5.94% from the previous closing price of $28.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2458582 shares were traded. OM stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.74.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On July 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Trigg Leslie sold 30,000 shares for $28.06 per share. The transaction valued at 841,779 led to the insider holds 414,044 shares of the business.

Trigg Leslie sold 6,281 shares of OM for $175,366 on Jan 27. The Chair and CEO now owns 414,044 shares after completing the transaction at $27.92 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Ahmed Nabeel, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,938 shares for $27.92 each. As a result, the insider received 137,869 and left with 96,909 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $48.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.59.

Shares Statistics:

OM traded an average of 459.50K shares per day over the past three months and 371.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.91M. Shares short for OM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 4.85M, compared to 3.81M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.73% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.67 and a low estimate of $-0.91, while EPS last year was $-0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.72, with high estimates of $-0.57 and low estimates of $-0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.22 and $-3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.32. EPS for the following year is $-2.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.85 and $-2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.6M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.8M and the low estimate is $145.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.