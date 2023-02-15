Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

The closing price of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) was $17.36 for the day, up 18.01% from the previous closing price of $14.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 32682401 shares were traded. SI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $9 from $15 previously.

On January 06, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $30 to $14.

Craig Hallum Downgraded its Buy to Hold on January 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when LANE ALAN J sold 16,314 shares for $92.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,508,324 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fraher Kathleen sold 750 shares of SI for $101,250 on Apr 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 10,097 shares after completing the transaction at $135.00 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Fraher Kathleen, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 750 shares for $130.44 each. As a result, the insider received 97,826 and left with 10,847 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SI has reached a high of $162.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.14.

Shares Statistics:

SI traded an average of 8.06M shares per day over the past three months and 11.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 20.22M, compared to 3.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.31, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.8 and $4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.63. EPS for the following year is $6.76, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.43 and $6.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $114M to a low estimate of $98.16M. As of the current estimate, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $49.26M, an estimated increase of 112.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $112.6M, an increase of 93.10% less than the figure of $112.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $124.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102.47M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $327.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $338.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $174.52M, up 93.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $502.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $600.7M and the low estimate is $444.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 48.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.