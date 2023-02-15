TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.49 in the prior trading day, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) closed at $0.47, down -3.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0176 from its previous closing price. On the day, 971331 shares were traded. RNAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4426.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RNAZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 14 when Dudley Robert Michael bought 20,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 23,000 led to the insider holds 893,114 shares of the business.

Fitzgerald Thomas A bought 12,000 shares of RNAZ for $15,240 on Jun 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 139,377 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On May 31, another insider, Dudley Robert Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $1.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,740 and bolstered with 873,114 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNAZ has reached a high of $3.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5862, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1363.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.67M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RNAZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 459.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 1.05M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.45, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.49 and $-1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.49. EPS for the following year is $-0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-0.64.