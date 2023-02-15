Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $9.45 in the prior trading day, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) closed at $9.38, down -0.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1561040 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UA by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Rocker Tchernavia sold 69,823 shares for $9.32 per share. The transaction valued at 650,689 led to the insider holds 260,291 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $240,085 on May 31. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 27, another insider, Gibbs David W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 234,732 and bolstered with 25,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $16.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.35.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 220.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.75M. Insiders hold about 16.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.19M with a Short Ratio of 8.85M, compared to 11.47M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.