Update from Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA): A steady trajectory

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) closed the day trading at $4.64 up 4.50% from the previous closing price of $4.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699608 shares were traded. ATRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3000.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

On July 13, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $5.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when Koppikar Utpal sold 2,485 shares for $5.46 per share. The transaction valued at 13,568 led to the insider holds 188,849 shares of the business.

Touchon Pascal sold 15,591 shares of ATRA for $70,004 on Nov 16. The President and CEO now owns 441,696 shares after completing the transaction at $4.49 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Koppikar Utpal, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,255 shares for $4.49 each. As a result, the insider received 28,086 and left with 191,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATRA has reached a high of $15.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1246, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6681.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATRA traded about 1.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATRA traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 103.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.23M. Shares short for ATRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.9M with a Short Ratio of 14.19M, compared to 12.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.61% and a Short% of Float of 12.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.7 and a low estimate of $-0.89, while EPS last year was $-0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.6, with high estimates of $-0.25 and low estimates of $-0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.78 and $-2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.19. EPS for the following year is $-2.35, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.95 and $-2.8.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.57M, an increase of 225.50% over than the figure of $34.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.34M, up 308.60% from the average estimate.