Update from Ecoark Holdings Inc. (ZEST): A steady trajectory

Ecoark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEST) closed the day trading at $0.24 down -0.80% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 575184 shares were traded. ZEST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2027.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ZEST, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZEST has reached a high of $3.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3509.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ZEST traded about 227.72K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ZEST traded about 1.06M shares per day. A total of 27.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.98M. Insiders hold about 7.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ZEST as of Jan 12, 2023 were 74.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 77.11k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.