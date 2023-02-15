What shareholders can do to beat the market with Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) stock

In the latest session, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) closed at $3.91 down -13.88% from its previous closing price of $4.54. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.6300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503582 shares were traded. UBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 2,573 shares for $4.84 per share. The transaction valued at 12,453 led to the insider holds 92,235 shares of the business.

Dananberg Jamie sold 863 shares of UBX for $4,177 on Feb 02. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 64,242 shares after completing the transaction at $4.84 per share. On Jan 30, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,140 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider received 5,073 and left with 94,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $18.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1727.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UBX has traded an average of 244.86K shares per day and 344.34k over the past ten days. A total of 14.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.94M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 112.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.76M, compared to 146.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.81%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.1 and a low estimate of $-1.94, while EPS last year was $-3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.69, with high estimates of $-1.3 and low estimates of $-1.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-7 and $-8.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-8.06. EPS for the following year is $-7.88, with 3 analysts recommending between $-5.9 and $-9.4.