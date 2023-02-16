A correction may be in store for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) shares?

As of close of business last night, Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.60, down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186931 shares were traded. HOTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5500.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HOTH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on October 15, 2019, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Knie Robb bought 10,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,900 led to the insider holds 828,259 shares of the business.

Knie Robb bought 10,000 shares of HOTH for $4,000 on Sep 16. The CEO and President now owns 818,259 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOTH has reached a high of $40.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7151, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1289.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HOTH traded 888.56K shares on average per day over the past three months and 930.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.59M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOTH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 4.76k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.25 and a low estimate of -$2.43, while EPS last year was -$3.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.5, with high estimates of -$2.26 and low estimates of -$2.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.46 and -$10.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.85. EPS for the following year is -$3.59, with 1 analysts recommending between -$3.59 and -$3.59.