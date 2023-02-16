A correction may be in store for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) shares?

In the latest session, iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) closed at $8.80 down -0.90% from its previous closing price of $8.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818366 shares were traded. STAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iStar Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 23, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAR has reached a high of $20.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STAR has traded an average of 899.54K shares per day and 698.88k over the past ten days. A total of 85.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.12M. Insiders hold about 4.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STAR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.26M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for STAR is 0.50, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.35%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.80% for STAR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 1999 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $7.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.45. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $1.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $41M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $41M to a low estimate of $41M. As of the current estimate, iStar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $195.49M, an estimated decrease of -79.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $43M, a decrease of -15.30% over than the figure of -$79.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $164M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.63M, down -46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173M and the low estimate is $173M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.