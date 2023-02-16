A correction may be in store for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares?

As of close of business last night, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.41, up 0.14% from its previous closing price of $7.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3126457 shares were traded. MUFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.30.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MUFG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mitsubishi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUFG has reached a high of $7.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MUFG traded 5.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.55M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.02B. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MUFG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 8.26M, compared to 5.75M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 25.00, MUFG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.11. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 337.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.08. The current Payout Ratio is 31.59% for MUFG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.