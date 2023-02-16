A correction may be in store for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares?

As of close of business last night, PBF Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $41.78, down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $42.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2620152 shares were traded. PBF stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $43.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Underperform to Outperform on September 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Davis Paul T sold 117,500 shares for $47.28 per share. The transaction valued at 5,555,729 led to the insider holds 44,126 shares of the business.

Barone John C sold 32,500 shares of PBF for $1,493,937 on Nov 01. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 14,662 shares after completing the transaction at $45.97 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, O Connor Thomas L, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $37.54 each. As a result, the insider received 3,753,540 and left with 80,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PBF’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBF has reached a high of $49.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBF traded 3.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.10M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PBF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.79M, compared to 10.21M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 10.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, PBF has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.7 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.92, with high estimates of $4.61 and low estimates of $0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.65 and $13.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.53. EPS for the following year is $8.17, with 12 analysts recommending between $14.66 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $9.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.72B to a low estimate of $8.23B. As of the current estimate, PBF Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.24B, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.67B, an increase of 17.40% over than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.27B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PBF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.25B, up 49.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.88B and the low estimate is $30.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.