A correction may be in store for Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) shares?

In the latest session, Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed at $25.96 up 3.39% from its previous closing price of $25.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11166828 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.89.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Toast Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on February 13, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $30 from $26 previously.

On January 25, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on January 24, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Matlock James Michael sold 6,310 shares for $23.89 per share. The transaction valued at 150,746 led to the insider holds 35,928 shares of the business.

Matlock James Michael sold 5,584 shares of TOST for $135,161 on Feb 02. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 42,238 shares after completing the transaction at $24.20 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Comparato Christopher P, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,327 shares for $24.20 each. As a result, the insider received 56,325 and left with 176,561 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $29.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.91.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TOST has traded an average of 5.15M shares per day and 6.4M over the past ten days. A total of 513.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 310.21M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.72M with a Short Ratio of 18.82M, compared to 10.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 9 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $720.85M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $738M to a low estimate of $710M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.38M, an estimated increase of 48.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $729.77M, an increase of 42.50% less than the figure of $48.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $795M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $712.04M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 55.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.