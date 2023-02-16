A glimpse at Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) closed at $19.70 up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $19.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908239 shares were traded. CSII stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.68.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on December 21, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 14, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Points Jeffrey S. bought 3,000 shares for $14.50 per share. The transaction valued at 43,496 led to the insider holds 109,312 shares of the business.

Ward Scott R. bought 3,000 shares of CSII for $43,467 on May 20. The Chairman and CEO now owns 580,713 shares after completing the transaction at $14.49 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, Paulsen Erik, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $19.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,523 and bolstered with 700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSII has reached a high of $23.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.66.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSII has traded an average of 546.48K shares per day and 2.06M over the past ten days. A total of 41.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.36M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CSII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $59.8M to a low estimate of $58M. As of the current estimate, Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.37M, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $256.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $258.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $236.22M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $285.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $290.1M and the low estimate is $279.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.