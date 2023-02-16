A glimpse at H World Group Limited’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, H World Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) closed at $51.90 up 0.02% from its previous closing price of $51.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1407189 shares were traded. HTHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $51.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of H World Group Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 983.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $34 from $43 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTHT has reached a high of $53.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HTHT has traded an average of 1.75M shares per day and 1.43M over the past ten days. A total of 317.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 316.91M. Insiders hold about 56.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HTHT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.18M with a Short Ratio of 9.37M, compared to 8.99M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HTHT is 0.21, from 0.36 in the trailing year.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.65 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $2.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.