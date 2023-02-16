A glimpse at Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) closed at $18.50 up 0.38% from its previous closing price of $18.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609618 shares were traded. VIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $18.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIST has traded an average of 672.78K shares per day and 790.94k over the past ten days. A total of 88.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.62M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.65% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 2.73M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

