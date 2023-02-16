A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

The price of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) closed at $4.70 in the last session, down -3.09% from day before closing price of $4.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512972 shares were traded. VLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5250.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VLN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on November 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On November 15, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

On October 25, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 25, 2021, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLN has reached a high of $7.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1392, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0955.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VLN traded on average about 524.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 454.84k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 99.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.08M. Insiders hold about 10.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VLN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 202.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 154.09k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.20% and a Short% of Float of 0.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.7M to a low estimate of $22.51M. As of the current estimate, Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $19.07M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.71M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.57M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $89.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $89.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.68M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $120.18M and the low estimate is $107.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.