AMST (Amesite Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Amesite Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.40, down -20.75% from its previous closing price of $0.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1058 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12484520 shares were traded. AMST stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4641 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3853.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on December 28, 2020, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Sastry Ann Marie bought 20,000 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 6,520 led to the insider holds 6,266,667 shares of the business.

Sastry Ann Marie bought 20,000 shares of AMST for $4,560 on Nov 28. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 6,246,667 shares after completing the transaction at $0.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMST has reached a high of $1.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2765, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3903.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMST traded 3.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 16.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.82M. Insiders hold about 31.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 126k with a Short Ratio of 0.63M, compared to 148.06k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.42% and a Short% of Float of 0.55%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.