An average trading volume for 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $21.68 in the prior trading day, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) closed at $22.00, up 1.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 877126 shares were traded. QFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.15.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QFIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 05, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On July 16, 2020, CLSA started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.CLSA initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, 360’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has reached a high of $25.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 156.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 5.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QFIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.4M with a Short Ratio of 4.10M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, QFIN’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.80, compared to 0.82 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.95 and a low estimate of $0.87, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.95, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.68. EPS for the following year is $4.68, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.33.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $595.44M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $595.44M to a low estimate of $595.44M. As of the current estimate, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $724.97M, an estimated decrease of -17.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.45B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.