An average trading volume for Aegon N.V. (AEG) has been steady over the recent period.

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131530 shares were traded. AEG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aegon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEG has reached a high of $5.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEG traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.7M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.03B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.77B. Insiders hold about 10.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AEG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 937.77k with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 1.18M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AEG is 0.21, which was 0.12 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.39. The current Payout Ratio is 116.20% for AEG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 16, 2003 when the company split stock in a 104:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and -$0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $28.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.79B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.91B and the low estimate is $29.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.