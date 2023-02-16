An average trading volume for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) closed at $32.67 in the last session, up 0.46% from day before closing price of $32.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724360 shares were traded. BTAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.76.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTAI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

BofA Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 06, 2022, and also maintained the target price at $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Yocca Frank sold 50,000 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 8,397 shares of the business.

O’Neill Vincent sold 29,713 shares of BTAI for $891,390 on Jan 20. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Nandabalan Krishnan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 25,889 shares for $22.34 each. As a result, the insider received 578,330 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8938.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTAI has reached a high of $34.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.28.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTAI traded on average about 325.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 419.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.99M. Insiders hold about 32.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BTAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.64M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.44% and a Short% of Float of 17.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.14 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.06 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.39 and -$5.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.1. EPS for the following year is -$4.96, with 11 analysts recommending between -$1.08 and -$6.37.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135M and the low estimate is $9.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 898.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.