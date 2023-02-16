An average trading volume for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $26.26 in the prior trading day, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) closed at $25.66, down -2.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037088 shares were traded. FLYW stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.49.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLYW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 23, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 24, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On September 23, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Truist initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2022, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Ellis Michael G sold 6,500 shares for $26.23 per share. The transaction valued at 170,482 led to the insider holds 105,246 shares of the business.

Massaro Michael sold 4,166 shares of FLYW for $109,601 on Feb 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,027,642 shares after completing the transaction at $26.31 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Massaro Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 4,666 shares for $26.11 each. As a result, the insider received 121,827 and left with 1,031,808 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLYW has reached a high of $32.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.66.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 826.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 586.82k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.22M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FLYW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.29M, compared to 2.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 8.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.28 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.31.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $91.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $97.37M to a low estimate of $87.36M. As of the current estimate, Flywire Corporation’s year-ago sales were $67.79M, an estimated increase of 35.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.55M, an increase of 33.40% less than the figure of $35.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.51M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLYW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $294.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $263M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $274.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $201.15M, up 36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $357.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380M and the low estimate is $340.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.