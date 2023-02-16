An average trading volume for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $8.74 in the prior trading day, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) closed at $8.90, up 1.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1792932 shares were traded. ROIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ROIV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on October 27, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On April 29, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on April 29, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Venker Eric sold 24,037 shares for $8.02 per share. The transaction valued at 192,777 led to the insider holds 729,429 shares of the business.

Venker Eric sold 95,484 shares of ROIV for $698,943 on Jan 03. The President & COO now owns 753,466 shares after completing the transaction at $7.32 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Venker Eric, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 23,761 shares for $8.00 each. As a result, the insider received 190,088 and left with 848,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 126.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $10.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.11.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 699.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 450.46M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.68M with a Short Ratio of 12.83M, compared to 10.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.66% and a Short% of Float of 10.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.63 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.73. EPS for the following year is -$1.52, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.36 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $5.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9M to a low estimate of $1.3M. As of the current estimate, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $13.99M, an estimated decrease of -59.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.29M, down -44.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $109.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $281.85M and the low estimate is $62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 257.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.