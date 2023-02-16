An investigation into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $85.95 in the prior trading day, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at $85.18, down -0.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46369777 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 30, 2023, Susquehanna reiterated its Positive rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $80 to $88.

Bernstein Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on January 24, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when Bergman Rick sold 3,000 shares for $85.88 per share. The transaction valued at 257,640 led to the insider holds 155,232 shares of the business.

Papermaster Mark D sold 30,000 shares of AMD for $2,555,727 on Feb 06. The Chief Technology Officer & EVP now owns 1,516,945 shares after completing the transaction at $85.19 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, GRASBY PAUL DARREN, who serves as the EVP & CSO of the company, sold 16,153 shares for $70.95 each. As a result, the insider received 1,146,055 and left with 113,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 96.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $125.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 79.17.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 59.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 68.64M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.61B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 31.12M with a Short Ratio of 30.32M, compared to 33.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 28 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 33 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.43B, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30B and the low estimate is $21.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.