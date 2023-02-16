An investigation into AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $140.07 in the prior trading day, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) closed at $140.49, up 0.30%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029098 shares were traded. AN stock price reached its highest trading level at $141.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $135.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $96 from $104 previously.

On January 13, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $126.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 86,015 shares for $139.22 per share. The transaction valued at 11,975,163 led to the insider holds 5,501,793 shares of the business.

LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 7,615 shares of AN for $884,741 on Jan 12. The 10% Owner now owns 5,587,808 shares after completing the transaction at $116.18 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, LAMPERT EDWARD S, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 99,380 shares for $107.30 each. As a result, the insider received 10,662,977 and left with 5,595,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AutoNation’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AN has reached a high of $140.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 117.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 758.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 713.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 55.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.13M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.10M, compared to 5.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.31% and a Short% of Float of 17.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.89 and a low estimate of $4.79, while EPS last year was $5.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.05, with high estimates of $7.2 and low estimates of $5.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $25.75 and $23.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.35. EPS for the following year is $20.81, with 12 analysts recommending between $30 and $15.6.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $6.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.91B to a low estimate of $6.28B. As of the current estimate, AutoNation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.58B, an estimated increase of 0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.77B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.55B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.84B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.55B and the low estimate is $24.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.