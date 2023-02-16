An investigation into Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $26.06 in the prior trading day, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) closed at $26.18, up 0.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6419028 shares were traded. RRC stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RRC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Ginn Dori sold 5,000 shares for $34.65 per share. The transaction valued at 173,255 led to the insider holds 80,801 shares of the business.

Spiller Reginal sold 1,600 shares of RRC for $50,306 on Aug 02. The Director now owns 10,685 shares after completing the transaction at $31.44 per share. On May 27, another insider, Ginn Dori, who serves as the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 361,700 and left with 332,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Range’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has reached a high of $37.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.44M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 239.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RRC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.98M with a Short Ratio of 10.15M, compared to 10.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.50%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, RRC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.02, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.83 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.05 and $4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.31. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 23 analysts recommending between $6.53 and $3.32.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $879.18M. As of the current estimate, Range Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.14B, an estimated decrease of -7.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.02B, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$7.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $824.51M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.22B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.23B and the low estimate is $3.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.