An investigation into Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s technical aspects

The price of Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK) closed at $298.05 in the last session, up 1.66% from day before closing price of $293.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 757305 shares were traded. ROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $299.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $292.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ROK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 139.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $290.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $378.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on January 11, 2022, with a $378 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when House Rebecca W sold 3,178 shares for $287.80 per share. The transaction valued at 914,644 led to the insider holds 6,989 shares of the business.

Myers Tessa M. sold 4,534 shares of ROK for $1,317,092 on Feb 02. The SVP, Intelligent Devices now owns 1,206 shares after completing the transaction at $290.49 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, GENEREUX SCOTT, who serves as the Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 943 shares for $286.05 each. As a result, the insider received 269,743 and left with 3,876 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rockwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has reached a high of $294.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 271.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 240.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ROK traded on average about 692.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 651.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 1.85M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ROK is 4.72, which was 4.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.87. The current Payout Ratio is 48.90% for ROK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 13, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.1 and a low estimate of $2.78, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.54, with high estimates of $2.98 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.6 and $9.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.44. EPS for the following year is $10.92, with 27 analysts recommending between $11.72 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.17B to a low estimate of $2.03B. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $8.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.