An overall feel about Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Autodesk Inc.’s stock clocked out at $229.28, up 0.54% from its previous closing price of $228.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 924432 shares were traded. ADSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $229.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $225.39.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADSK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on January 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $230.

On November 23, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $260 to $210.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $206.MoffettNathanson initiated its Sell rating on September 22, 2022, with a $206 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Howard Ayanna sold 328 shares for $230.00 per share. The transaction valued at 75,440 led to the insider holds 3,862 shares of the business.

RAFAEL BETSY sold 309 shares of ADSK for $66,092 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 5,124 shares after completing the transaction at $213.89 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Hope Stephen W., who serves as the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 394 shares for $195.66 each. As a result, the insider received 77,090 and left with 3,074 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Autodesk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 54.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADSK has reached a high of $235.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $163.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 201.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 199.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADSK traded 1.48M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 216.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ADSK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 2.94M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.73 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $1.95 and low estimates of $1.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.76 and $6.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.63. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 22 analysts recommending between $8.68 and $6.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 14.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.89B and the low estimate is $5.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.