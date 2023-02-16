An overall feel about Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.54, down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $6.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1624183 shares were traded. OLPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OLPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 19, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $13 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Tiziani Eric bought 20,000 shares for $14.78 per share. The transaction valued at 295,600 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Olaplex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $20.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OLPX traded 2.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 649.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.22M. Shares short for OLPX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 23.95M with a Short Ratio of 22.58M, compared to 21.87M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 19.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.43. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $176.25M. It ranges from a high estimate of $177M to a low estimate of $175.8M. As of the current estimate, Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $145.16M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $133.03M, a decrease of -20.10% less than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $133.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $698M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $705.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $598.37M, up 17.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $747.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $875.4M and the low estimate is $630.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.