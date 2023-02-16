An overall feel about Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) closed at $177.26 up 4.18% from its previous closing price of $170.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5673746 shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $177.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on February 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $205.

On January 24, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $195.

On December 01, 2022, Redburn started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $270.Redburn initiated its Buy rating on December 01, 2022, with a $270 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when ZUK NIR sold 72,000 shares for $167.38 per share. The transaction valued at 12,051,706 led to the insider holds 1,810,898 shares of the business.

Klarich Lee sold 15,639 shares of PANW for $2,125,004 on Jan 10. The EVP, Chief Product Officer now owns 619,266 shares after completing the transaction at $135.88 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, ZUK NIR, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 26,625 shares for $138.46 each. As a result, the insider received 3,686,551 and left with 1,882,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 104.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $213.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PANW has traded an average of 4.19M shares per day and 3.67M over the past ten days. A total of 299.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 297.72M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.51M with a Short Ratio of 19.23M, compared to 18.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.98%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 33 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.17. EPS for the following year is $3.79, with 36 analysts recommending between $4.08 and $3.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.5B, up 24.90% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.71B and the low estimate is $8.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.