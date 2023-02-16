An overall feel about Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) closed at $0.92 down -8.91% from its previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 764468 shares were traded. SRZN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8054.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Surrozen Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on October 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On September 15, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On September 07, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRZN has reached a high of $3.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0145.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SRZN has traded an average of 1.15M shares per day and 1.75M over the past ten days. A total of 34.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.70M. Insiders hold about 6.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SRZN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 227.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.23M, compared to 96.96k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.76% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.32, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$1.44.