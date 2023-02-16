Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS): Selected Notes

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) closed the day trading at $69.92 down -2.52% from the previous closing price of $71.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4222669 shares were traded. GFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GFS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on February 15, 2023, Reiterated its Positive rating but revised its target price to $84 from $76 previously.

On February 15, 2023, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $72 to $80.

Loop Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 15, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $80.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has reached a high of $79.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GFS traded about 2.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GFS traded about 2.46M shares per day. A total of 545.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 544.21M. Shares short for GFS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.52M with a Short Ratio of 13.55M, compared to 13.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 17.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.54, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.01, with high estimates of $1.16 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.78 and $2.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $2.38, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.01 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.05B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.06B to a low estimate of $2.05B. As of the current estimate, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.7B, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.09B, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.58B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.72B and the low estimate is $7.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.