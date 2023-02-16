Analysis of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX): Selected Notes

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) closed the day trading at $20.12 down -1.32% from the previous closing price of $20.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1491058 shares were traded. TVTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.89.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TVTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

On September 21, 2022, Bryan Garnier started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $17.Bryan Garnier initiated its Sell rating on September 21, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 02 when Calvin Sandra sold 360 shares for $22.42 per share. The transaction valued at 8,071 led to the insider holds 42,805 shares of the business.

Dube Eric M sold 8,196 shares of TVTX for $182,361 on Feb 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 237,150 shares after completing the transaction at $22.25 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, REED ELIZABETH E, who serves as the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 2,590 shares for $22.25 each. As a result, the insider received 57,628 and left with 57,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TVTX has reached a high of $30.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TVTX traded about 885.80K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TVTX traded about 985.91k shares per day. A total of 64.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.33M. Shares short for TVTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 7.52M with a Short Ratio of 7.45M, compared to 8.13M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.72% and a Short% of Float of 11.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.17, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.78 and -$5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.06. EPS for the following year is -$3.01, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.31 and -$6.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $54.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.31M to a low estimate of $46.3M. As of the current estimate, Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.25M, an estimated decrease of -4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.67M, an increase of 41.60% over than the figure of -$4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.7M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $237.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $189.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $209.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $227.49M, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $274.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $391.8M and the low estimate is $186M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.