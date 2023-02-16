Are AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, AbbVie Inc.’s stock clocked out at $151.06, down -1.00% from its previous closing price of $152.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5518952 shares were traded. ABBV stock price reached its highest trading level at $153.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $150.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABBV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SVB Securities on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $153 from $135 previously.

On November 18, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $170.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. sold 42,370 shares for $163.44 per share. The transaction valued at 6,925,018 led to the insider holds 13,837 shares of the business.

SEVERINO MICHAEL sold 79,801 shares of ABBV for $12,041,780 on May 23. The Vice Chairman now owns 152,103 shares after completing the transaction at $150.90 per share. On May 17, another insider, SEVERINO MICHAEL, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $154.04 each. As a result, the insider received 15,404,400 and left with 152,103 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AbbVie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $175.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 148.96.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABBV traded 5.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.77B. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.96M with a Short Ratio of 10.30M, compared to 13.58M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.66, ABBV has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.7 and a low estimate of $3.51, while EPS last year was $2.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.75, with high estimates of $3.86 and low estimates of $3.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.99 and $13.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.86. EPS for the following year is $11.84, with 22 analysts recommending between $13.41 and $10.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.12B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.54B and the low estimate is $52.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.